Law enforcement shoots woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that a 37-year-old woman fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement.

He confirmed the suspect is at Parkland Hospital. Chief Garcia also said no one else was injured during the incident.

Several travelers took to Twitter to share their experience after security took protective measures, ushering many of them outside.

One of them, Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron was at the airport with his family at the time of the shooting and tweeted, "Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job."

Another traveler, Michael Loewinson tweeted that he was taken outside in between the building and the tarmac by security who told him someone had a gun. Eventually, he was allowed back inside and tweeted, "We are now back inside, seems as if security is shut down right now and people are waiting around the TSA area to be let back into the terminal. Assuming if you're already in the terminal you're being told to stay there."

The Transportation Security Administration has recommended travelers check with airlines prior to departing since flight schedules were impacted by the shooting.

The airport also said passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field as flight operations were suspended.