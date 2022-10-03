Watch CBS News
Crews hold Lazy Fire in Palo Pinto County to 1,800 acres, now 80% contained

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — On Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service gave an update on a fire that broke out south of Possum Kingdom on Friday.

The Lazy Fire has not grown beyond the 1,800 acres it covered on Sept. 30, and fire crews have managed to contain 80% of the blaze.

Crews are currently engaged in mop-up operations.

