Crews hold Lazy Fire in Palo Pinto County to 1,800 acres, now 80% contained

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — On Sunday, the Texas A&M Forest Service gave an update on a fire that broke out south of Possum Kingdom on Friday.

The Lazy Fire has not grown beyond the 1,800 acres it covered on Sept. 30, and fire crews have managed to contain 80% of the blaze.

Update: the #LazyFire in Palo Pinto County is an estimated 1,800 acres and 80% contained. Crews patrolled the fire and engaged in mop-up across the fire area. Firefighters identified and mitigated several areas holding heat today. #txfire pic.twitter.com/oToFs6QvS9 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) October 3, 2022

Crews are currently engaged in mop-up operations.