Good Samaritan dressed in black rescues woman from burning car

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is praising a Good Samaritan who pulled a woman to safety from a burning car.

The three car crash happened Sept. 27 on I-30 at St. Francis.

Before deputies arrived, the man, who officers said was wearing all black, security-type clothing pulled the 52-year-old victim out of the car.

An ambulance took her to Baylor Dallas in stable condition.

The sheriff's department never got the Good Samaritan's name, but want people to know about his courageous effort helping a stranger.