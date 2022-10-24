Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.

A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.

No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.