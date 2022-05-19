Austin ISD superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde lone finalist for top job with Dallas ISD

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Dr. Stephanie Elizalde as the lone finalist in its superintendent search.

Dr. Stephanie Elizalde courtesy Austin ISD

Elizalde is the current superintendent of Austin ISD, a native Texan and third-generation public school educator. She is no stranger to the district. Prior to becoming Austin's ISD Superintendent two years ago, she was Dallas ISD's Chief of School Leadership.

"Dr. Elizalde has a long history with this district," District 6's Joyce Foreman said. "We've worked together in the past and I look forward to working with her in the future."

"This wasn't an easy choice because there are some great candidates out there, but with the board really deliberating and being very thoughtful, using the data and going through the process we came up with Dr. Elizalde," District 5's Maxie Johnson said.

Trustees said they wanted someone familiar with the district who would have a big impact on student outcomes.

"With her knowing the lay of the land and knowing her work and what she's done, that was the decision that the board took into consideration," Johnson said.

"Dr. Elizalde when she was here before moved us from 43 low performing schools to four," Foreman said. "I also have a keen interest on the students who are scoring the lowest on our tests and that is the African-American students. She has shown that she has the ability to come in and change that."

Now, the state requires a 21 day review period for the position and then trustees are expected to offer Dr. Elizalde a contract.

Dr. Elizalde is expected to officially start in June and will work closely with current superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa until he retires at the end of this year.