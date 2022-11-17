As shelters overflow, Frisco residents are concerned about not having one in town

As shelters overflow, Frisco residents are concerned about not having one in town

As shelters overflow, Frisco residents are concerned about not having one in town

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Since 2016, Marla Fields has been pushing for an animal shelter in Frisco.

"I actually do rescues for the Frisco Humane Society," she said. "I lived in downtown Frisco and I rescued over, at one time, 16 kittens that were abandoned and I realized there was nobody to turn to at the time. There wasn't a shelter in our city."

She said she started reaching out to city officials.

"They said pretty much it would only probably be approved if it ever went before a bond," she said.

Right now, all stray pets are brought to Collin County Animal Services in McKinney for care and housing. Something Fields, and some Frisco residents, are concerned about.

"I think everyone is overwhelmed," Kelly Marsh said. "Shelters, they're all overcrowded. It's a huge problem here."

Fields said they voiced their thoughts at Monday's citizen bond committee meeting where Police Chief David Shilson also gave a presentation regarding animal services.

The chief's presentation shows outside of McKinney and the unincorporated part of Collin County, Frisco has the highest number of cats and dogs sent to Collin County Animal Services for 2022. He also provided a cost estimate for a proposed city shelter which shows construction would cost around $15 million. In fiscal year 2025, operations would cost around $3 million.

"I personally don't think we need all of that," resident Paul Riddle said. "I think if we went with something smaller, that has the potential to grow, maybe about a third of what they're looking at, could really get it done."

In a statement to CBS 11 - the police department said:

"The Frisco Police Department and its Animal Services division presented to the Citizen Bond Committee on Monday night. Staff provided data on our current redemption rates of returning animals to their owners and estimated costs of building and operating a proposed animal shelter. We believe the data and costs of building a shelter do not support moving forward with a proposed Frisco Animal Shelter. Additionally, there are many examples from other Texas cities which are struggling with having to staff, fund, and euthanize higher numbers of animals as part of shelter operations. The redemption rates of the Frisco Animal Services Unit are higher than most cities operating an animal shelter. It is our position, Frisco can continue to identify alternative solutions and be more effective in returning lost pets to their owners rather than take on the well documented challenges of operating a shelter that other cities are experiencing. We have presented this data to the Citizen Bond Committee which will ultimately decide whether it wants to recommend a bond proposal for an Animal Shelter to our City Council. The Frisco City Council will have the final say on whether the measure is put before the voters as part of a bond package."

"I just feel it's really important that the citizens of Frisco choose whether or not they want a Frisco shelter," Fields said. "Put it on the bond and let them choose."

Ultimately, the bond committee will decide if it wants to recommend a bond proposal.

If this happens, the Frisco City Council would then have the final say on whether the measure is put before voters as part of a bond package.

The full presentation from the police chief is below.