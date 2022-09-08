Police make arrest in Fort Worth road rage incident

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An arrest has been made in the murder of Chin Shin, who was fatally shot in a road rage incident on Aug. 15.

At about 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 15, Fort Worth police received multiple calls requesting for officers at the 2500 block of University Drive. Gunshots could be heard while on the phone, according to an arrest warrant.

There were multiple subjects who police said were 'beating up' the driver who caused the accident. Two of the subjects had guns they were pointing at each other.

Markynn West was seen in a surveillance video shooting Shin multiple times. Shin was located at the scene by police where he was pronounced dead.

West was arrested for the murder of Shin.

Shin's family has created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and to support his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the GoFundMe page, Shin recently began running his family business Family Karaoke, and was the co-owner of Korean restaurant DanSungSa.

"He made an impact on many people with his genuine sincerity," the page says. "His kind nature often extended beyond family and friends. He frequently held fundraisers at Family and would donate the proceeds to many causes. For example, not even 3 months ago, he held a GoFundMe to help victims of a nail salon racial attack/shooting in Dallas, Texas."