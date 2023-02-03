Arrest made in Dallas Zoo monkey theft, 'further charges possible,' police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An arrest has been made in the Jan. 30 theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Dallas police arrested 24-year-old Davion Irvin in connection with the case.

Davion Irvin Dallas County jail

Law enforcement's preliminary investigation and help from the public led to Irvin's identification as the man police were looking to speak with earlier this week.

Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.

Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023

Police said they received a tip Thursday that Irvin was seen at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits.

When officers responded, they reportedly saw Irvin get "onto a DART rail." He was later spotted in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue and was subsequently taken to Jack Evans Headquarters for questioning.

The 24-year-old has since been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, of which police say are in connection to the tamarin case.

The monkeys, named Bella and Finn, were found one day after they were reported missing at a community house owned by the Family Center Church of God in Christ in Lancaster.

Bella and Finn Dallas Zoo

The monkeys were found inside a closet inside what police originally called an abandoned house.

Tonya Thomas, whose father is the church's pastor, said some windows were boarded up because of another break-in just before the holidays, where animals were also found.

"Now nothing like the zoo or anything like that but there were a few animals in there," she said. "Cats, birds, chickens, pigeons, stuff like that."

Police said the investigations into all recent cases at the nationally acclaimed zoo, including the sabotage of clouded leopard's habitat and the killing of an endangered vulture, are ongoing and further charges are possible.

Irvin is currently in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.