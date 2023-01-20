Amber Alert issued for missing McKinney sisters Jennifer & Jessica Burns

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters from McKinney.

Police are searching for Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, who were both last seen on Thursday.

Jennifer, left, and Jessica, right, Burns were reported missing from McKinney, TX on Jan. 20, 2023. NCMEC

Jessica is 4'10" tall, weighs about 90 lbs, and was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders, and blue jeans. Her sister Jennifer is 4'0" tall, weighs 60 lbs, and was last seen with purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkles on front, and blue jeans. Both girls have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement officials said that they believe the girls were abducted and are looking for Jame Burns, 60, in connection with their disappearance. Police did not say what her relationship to the girls is.

Jame is described as 5'2" tall and about 230 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in McKinney wearing black clothing and is thought to be driving a black SUV of unknown make and model.

Authorities believe that Jennifer and Jessica are in grave or immediate danger and ask that anyone with information about their abduction or current location call them at (972) 547-2700.