Aftermath of 2019 tornado inspired a North Texas teen to launch a non-profit

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Oct. 20 marks the third anniversary of the 2019 Dallas tornado - the costliest in Texas history.

The EF-3 tore through a 15-mile path, damaging nearly 3,000 homes and 1,000 businesses. That night, then 14-year-old Rishab Siddamshetty and his family had no idea they were in the path of a tornado until it was nearly on top of them.

"Our ears popped, and we definitely knew there was something happening," said Sarita Telukunta, Rishab's mother. "We all just ran into a small powder bath. And then the lights went off. And there was this explosion."

"I was just thinking, 'Please let me live through this', because I was scared out of my mind at that time," said Rishab.

When they emerged, that bathroom was the only room in the house still standing.

"I opened the door, and there was nothing. I could see the sky. God was watching," said Arvind Siddamshetty, Rishab's father.

Later, they would learn that the house they were renting and the one they were building across the street were both destroyed, along with nearly everything they owned.

"In 30 seconds, our life changed. Entirely, upside down, inside out," said Siddamshetty.

"We lost everything just like that," said Telukunta.

Three years later, Rishab, now a 17-year-old senior at St. Mark's School of Texas, says the chaos of the aftermath is overshadowed by the support they received from the community - from manpower to shelter, food, and donations. And that inspired Rishab to launch a non-profit called Finance 4 Scholars.

"I found out that only 56% of the United States is financially literate, meaning that they have a basic knowledge of what finances, what a stock is, what investments are," said Rishab.

He calls it a one-stop shop to learn the basics of finance. In addition to a website, blog, and podcast, he's developed a curriculum being used by United to Learn to engage young students.

"I hear from people all the time how they're using their resources and how they've been helped," Rishab said. "So it's definitely starting to make an impact."

And that, he hopes, will be both his legacy and his thank you to the community that supported them.

"You have to give what you got, and you have to pass it on. And I am proud of him," said Telukunta.

"After so many people helped me, I realized it's my turn to give back and to help those who helped me," Rishab said.

Rishab plans to continue running and growing Finance 4 Scholars next year in college. Based on his experience over the last three years, he hopes to study both finance and social impact.