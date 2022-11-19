This year will mark the thirteenth year that the Landry Award is being presented to the top high school football player from North Texas! Previous honors have been awarded to North Texas high school football players who have also grown into professional football superstars! They include Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

2022 Landry Award Finalists

Kevin Allen, DT - Everman High School

Owen Allen, RB - Southlake Carroll High School

Jackson Arnold, QB Denton Guyer High School

Jaylon Braxton, DB/WR - Frisco Lone Star High School

Johntay Cook, WR - DeSoto High School

The public can vote starting on Monday and the 2022 Landry Award will be presented on Monday, Dec. 12.

What Is The Landry Award?

The Landry Award recognizes the top high school football player (any position, any division, any school within the 32-county viewing area) in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes. The honoree is chosen by a voting panel of former coaches and players, members of the media and local leaders. Online public voting also accounts for one vote in the panel balloting. The program was created in 2010 by CBS 11 and TXA 21 in partnership with the Greater Dallas Fort Worth Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

PAST RECIPIENTS

2021: Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath High School

2020: JoJo Earle, Aledo High School

2019: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall High School

2018: T.J. McDaniel, Southlake Carroll High School

2017: John Stephen Jones, Highland Park High School

2016: Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield High School

2015: Jett Duffey, Mansfield Lake Ridge High School

2014: Kyler Murray, Allen High School

2013: Myles Garrett, Arlington Martin High School

2012: Jake Oliver, Jesuit

2011: Johnathan Gray, Aledo High School

2010: Johnathan Gray, Aledo High School