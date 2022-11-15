Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, leaving 2 dead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.

On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.

When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West Kennedale Parkway and North Dick Price Road. The suspect's vehicle then rolled over – ejecting two firearms from it.

Two of the three passengers in the suspect's vehicle died and the third passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the victim's vehicle has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

While conducting the investigation, police said that the suspect's vehicle was stolen from Grand Prairie.

Additionally, a secondary officer responding to the initial pursuit was involved in a minor accident and was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures, police said.

Victims from the shooting have not been located.