1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. 

Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. 

Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. 

No arrests have been made. 

September 11, 2022

