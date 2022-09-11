1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday.

Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene.

Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman.

No arrests have been made.