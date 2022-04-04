Meet The First Alert Weather Team

Meet The First Alert Weather Teamget the free app
The CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team has a new way of alerting you to North Texas' changing weather on all your platforms.
First Alert Weather is not a slogan. It is a promise and a commitment from the CBS 11 newsroom every day to be the first to tell North Texans about the forecast to help them plan their lives.
Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.
Like many meteorologists, Scott's interest in weather started at an early age. Oddly enough, he had a fear of the weather from the time he was 3 until he was about 12. Scott and his father would sit on the front porch watching the storms roll into his neighborhood. He still remembers watching with amazement at the force of the wind and the intensity of the lightning. Thanks to his dad, his fear turned into a fascination, leading him to study meteorology at Western Illinois University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology and a double minor in broadcasting and math.
During Scott's career, he has moved to and forecasted for many different climates. Scott has been challeged with ice storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and desert heat. Let's just say, Scott knows weather. But being from a military family, Scott is used to moving. However, he is now glad to be "back home" with family.
Scott is both a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.
In 2006, he was awarded the Seal of Approval of the American Meteorological Society. Scott is also an Emmy Award nominated meteorologist bringing more than 22 years of forecasting and broadcasting experience to North Texas.
Scott loves being active whether it is in the gym, hiking, running or traveling.
Anne Elise Parks
Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geoscience, with a major emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology and a minor in Communication. She "bleeds maroon and white" and loves all things Mississippi State. One of her most cherished memories at her alma mater was being named 2010 Homecoming Queen.
Anne Elise developed a strong passion for weather at a young age. Growing up on her family's farm, she had a firsthand view of storms rolling through the southeast region that further sparked her weather interest. This intrigue would eventually lead her to pursue a degree in meteorology from the prestigious Broadcast Meteorology program at Mississippi State, where she was chosen to be a part of the Great Plains Storm Chase team.
Anne Elise comes to the CBS 11 First Alert Weather Team from St. Louis, Missouri, where she served as weekend morning meteorologist and co-anchor for FOX 2 News. It was here that she was named Best TV Meteorologist by St. Louis Magazine. She began her career in Terre Haute, Indiana as morning/midday meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV news. Through her years spent in the midwest, Anne Elise gained experience with various weather extremes that ranged from tornado outbreaks to record cold and snowy winters. The March 2, 2012 severe weather outbreak across Indiana and the historic Christmas flooding in Missouri during December 2015 stand out as some of the most significant weather events that Anne Elise has covered.
When she's not busy in the weather center, Anne Elise enjoys interviewing opportunities. Her resume boasts interviews with Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Robin Roberts and Seth Meyers. She reported live from the CMA Awards red carpet in 2013, and it instantly became a career highlight.
In her free time, Anne Elise enjoys being outdoors with her husband and goldendoodle, Murphy. You can find her checking out the vast food scene in DFW, delving into home design, taking a run down the Katy Trail or supporting one of the local sports teams.
Anne Elise is thrilled to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where she can cheer on her favorite football team and quarterback from the stands of AT&T Stadium.
Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 First Alert Weather Team in December 2019. Prior to that, she spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas – so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.
Erin actually began her career in television news after graduating with a degree in communication from Westfield State University in Massachusetts. She started as a production assistant and worked her way up to reporter, covering news at TV stations in Springfield, Massachusetts, Albany, New York and Charlotte, North Carolina. Erin enjoyed the fast paced environment of the newsroom, but she noticed herself gravitating towards the weather side of things, especially after covering several major weather events. It was in Charlotte where she met her eventual weather mentor, and he encouraged her to go back to school for meteorology.
Erin took a full time job as the weekend morning forecaster at WBTW-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina while taking meteorology classes online through Mississippi State University. In Myrtle Beach, she covered severe thunderstorms and lots of tropical weather, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016 as the storm made its fourth and final landfall just south of Myrtle Beach, near McClellanville, South Carolina. Less than three months later, she made the 1200 mile journey to Texas with her soon-to-be husband and their dog, and the rest is history!
Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV. Prior to that, he worked at television stations in Jefferson City, Mo.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Fort Pierce, Fla.
Born in Lubbock, Jeff spent most of his childhood in Tennessee. He returned to Texas to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his first undergraduate degree. Jeff went on to study news at the University of Florida and later completed his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Jeff and his wife are thrilled to be raising their two sons here in North Texas. In his spare time, Jeff enjoys gardening, cooking (which is more like scientific experimentation, if you ask his wife) and woodworking.
Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.
She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her. She attended Florida State University and graduated in 3 years with her Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology and a minor in mathematics.
She spent 3 years in Tulsa, Oklahoma covering all types of severe weather from tornadoes to blizzards. Her time in Oklahoma introduced her to Dallas where she would take weekend getaways visiting the Arboretum in every season.
When Brittany is not working you can find her on the Trinity Trails with her pups Watson and Comet.
She loves including viewer photos in her weathercasts, so please send her your dog and trail pictures to be featured on CBS 11.