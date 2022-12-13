First Alert Weather Day in effect, multiple tornado warnings issued for North Texas

First Alert Weather Day in effect, multiple tornado warnings issued for North Texasget the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect as multiple tornado warnings have been issued throughout North Texas Tuesday morning.
What we are watching
Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, and quick spin tornadoes remain a risk.
The storms should move out by early afternoon and North Texas will likely see some sunshine by the end of the day. However, a second front moves across on Wednesday—this one coming from the north.
Expect much colder days rest of the week as North Texas is due for a dry spell. This cold air is expected to stay in place across Christmas.
CBS DFW's First Alert Weather team will be providing updates throughout the morning on air and online at CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
School updates
The latest updates from local districts can be found below:
Aledo ISD — "All Aledo ISD schools - elementary and secondary - will have a delayed start at 10:40 a.m. Secondary buses will run regular routes approximately 2 hours late. All students currently on campus are safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions & make updates as needed. Thank you for your patience! Stay safe!"
Azle ISD — "Shelter in Place lifted. Elementary students will be delivered to their campuses and secondary bus routes will resume. Please be patient."
Carroll ISD — "All campuses are going into SHELTER at this time. Buses that were still on their routes have returned to the nearest campus so students can shelter. Please stay clear of the campuses while we wait for further updates from Emergency Management."
Crowley ISD — "We are closely monitoring the weather this morning, and campuses will follow safety protocols based on the conditions. Please use discretion if you are traveling to school or work. If your student is late this morning, please know that tardies will be excused. Stay safe, CISD. #CrowleyPrideUnified"
Decatur ISD — "Decatur is under a tornado warning per the National Weather service. Due to the fact that buses are en route schools will be opened at normal times; however, our priority is the safety of all. Please wait until weather passes to travel and stay safe."
Granbury ISD — "The district is aware that Granbury, Hood County, & many surrounding areas are under a Tornado Watch. As of 7:45am, bus routes are still running on schedule. All district employees including bus drivers and campus staff are well-trained on severe weather procedures and are committed to student safety. We understand students may be delayed arriving this morning. Please stay safe on the roads and use caution."
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD — "All campuses are sheltering in place at this time."
HEB ISD — "Students should shelter in place until sirens are no longer sounding."
Lake Worth ISD — "Students will not be counted tardy today. Please stay safe!"
Keller ISD — "Please note that many campuses are sheltering in place. Offices may not be answering phones during this time. If possible, please hold arrivals until after the storm passes. Buses have pulled over to the nearest campuses and brought students inside until the storm passes."
Northwest ISD — "Many campuses are currently sheltering for weather. Not all campuses, and some have already exited the shelter procedure."
Weatherford ISD — "We are continuing to monitor the weather this morning and are planning to hold school on a regular schedule. Buses will continue to pick up students and travel to campuses. Please use caution and your discretion if you drive your student to school this morning."
Trinity Metro weather delays
Trinity Metro has announced delays in service due to the tornado warning in effect for Tarrant County Tuesday morning.
Tornado warning extended for Tarrant County
The tornado warning has been extended until 8:45 am for Tarrant County.
The path of the storm has the following timing:
Blue mound 8:20 AM
Haltom 8:30 AM
Watauga 8:35 AM
Fort Worth 8:45 AM
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Tarrant and Parker Counties
A new tornado warning has been emitted for parts of Tarrant County, and parts of Parker County. The tornado warning is in effect until about 8:15 AM. Also in effect for both Tarrant and Parker County is a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 AM.
Storm damages near Decatur
New video of storm damages South of Decatur this morning. CBS 11's Storm Chaser, Jason McLaughlin, shares that there is a report of an injury in this area.
Tornado Warning for Wise County continues
The National Weather Service is advising those in Wise County to take shelter immediately. Stay off 287 and 380 to the South and East of Decatur until around 7:40 AM.
Tornado warning issued for Denton and Wise County
A storm that we have been tracking this morning from Wise County is moving northeast at about 30 mph. This new tornado warning is in effect until around 7:45 a.m.
Ground stop in effect for DFW Airport
A ground stop is now in effect for DFW Airport due to storms. As of 6:34 a.m., DFW Airport has had five cancellations and 355 delayed flights. At Love Field Airport, there are 28 total cancellations and 12 delays. If you have a flight today, check with your airline provider for any changes due to the weather.
Tornado warning issued for Palo Pinto County
A new tornado warning has been issued for Palo Pinto County and Parker County as indicated by the National Weather Service until about 7:30 a.m.
Tornado warnings for Parker and Wise County
A tornado warning for Parker County has been extended until 7 a.m. this morning. A tornado warning for Wise County is also set to expire at 7 a.m.
Tornado watch in effect for parts of North Texas
A tornado watch is in effect for parts of North Texas until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.