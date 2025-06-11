Watch CBS News

Shades of Black Ball set for June 20

The second annual Shades of Black Ball is set for June 20. Dr. Rema Reynolds Vassar spoke with CBS Detroit on the leadership training, scholarships and recognition that the ball and its sponsors provide to area students.
