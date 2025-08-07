Yuengling beer finally arrives in Michigan the week of Aug. 11

The long wait is almost over as America's oldest brewery finally brings its beer to Michigan next week.

Beginning Aug. 11, Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based Yuengling will be on tap in Ann Arbor, Detroit and East Lansing, with a statewide rollout expected at a later date.

Yuengling announced in June that it would begin offering its favorites like Yuengling Lager, Yuengling Black and Tan, and Yuengling Flight as a limited launch in the state.

"We are excited to partner with Yuengling and bring their authentic American beers to Michigan," said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at Ypsilanti-based beer distributor O&W Inc., one of three Michigan distributors bringing Yuengling to local markets. "This launch is the most exciting beer launch in Michigan history! What a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings and introduce our customers to a brewery with such a storied history, one that beer lovers have been waiting for."

The company will begin selling packaged beer in Michigan in September.

Check out the Yuengling beer finder to see where it's available near you.

