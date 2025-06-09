Watch CBS News
Business

Yuengling beer coming to Michigan this summer

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories
Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories 04:00

America's oldest brewery is bringing its beer to Michigan this summer.

Yuengling announced on Monday that it will officially launch a limited launch in August in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and surrounding cities.

"You've been asking. You've been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we're coming to you," the company said in a social media post.

"To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We're just getting started."  

The Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based company was founded in 1829 and has three breweries. The latest announcement comes nearly eight years after the company hinted at potentially coming to Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas. Yuengling has since expanded to three states before making its way to Michigan.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.