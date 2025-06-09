Yuengling beer coming to Michigan this summer

Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories

America's oldest brewery is bringing its beer to Michigan this summer.

Yuengling announced on Monday that it will officially launch a limited launch in August in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and surrounding cities.

"You've been asking. You've been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we're coming to you," the company said in a social media post.

"To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We're just getting started."

The Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based company was founded in 1829 and has three breweries. The latest announcement comes nearly eight years after the company hinted at potentially coming to Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas. Yuengling has since expanded to three states before making its way to Michigan.