Ypsilanti apartment complex illegally rented units in condemned buildings, lawsuit claims

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office is suing the owner of a struggling apartment complex in Ypsilanti just weeks after they turned over the keys to a new property manager.

Stewart Beal of Beal Properties told CBS News Detroit last week that he's working to get roughly 200 units back into livable condition at Arbor One Apartments, but a lawsuit claims the number should be much higher.

It claims that between December 2024 and February 2025, the city of Ypsilanti condemned 18 of the 19 buildings across three Arbor One complexes. According to the lawsuit, Valley Tree Partners LLC violated public nuisance laws, state housing laws and Michigan's Consumer Protection Act by continuing to charge rent and to advertise units in these buildings.

Beal Properties isn't listed in the suit, but it said it has more than two dozen maintenance crew members working every day to try and return all those units into compliant condition.

One resident said she's been living in a hotel, and the unit she and her five children shared has been condemned.

"All my sinks were backed up. I couldn't use the bathroom for like four days in my unit. My heat just went out, so basically everything you can think of to go wrong is just wrong," said Edwina Harris.

The lawsuit included several pictures claiming that 75% of the city-inspected units have health, safety or welfare violations.

Harris said she feels left in limbo as she seeks a more permanent housing solution.

"Finding someplace to move me and my kids, especially with the conditions of the place we're living in, and how fast I'm supposed to find someplace to live, it's not ok," she said.

Some of the more alarming violations cited in the lawsuit include mold growth, bed bugs and cockroach infestations, and unpermitted work on drywall that has documented asbestos-containing materials.

In addition to forcing the owners to bring these buildings back into compliance, the suit seeks to rescind any rental agreements on these units and return any rent payments, security deposits, and office fees to the renters.

Beal Properties said it would not comment further until it could review the complaint details with the owner and its legal team.