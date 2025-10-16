Downriver woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize with the help of ChatGPT

A Downriver woman says a set of numbers generated by ChatGPT resulted in her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize.

According to Michigan Lottery, 45-year-old Tammy Carvey, of Wyandotte, won $50,000 in the Sept. 6 drawing. The prize doubled thanks to the Power Play.

Carvey says when the Powerball reached over $1 billion, she decided to ask ChatGPT to generate numbers and bought a ticket online.

"When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something," she said in a news release. "Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that's what I thought I'd won. It wasn't until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000. My husband and I were in total disbelief."

Michigan Lottery says Carvey recently claimed her prize at its headquarters and plans to pay off her home.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In Michigan, they can be purchased across the state and online. A Power Play number, if correct, will multiply the winning prize by up to 10 times.

Powerball numbers are drawn at 10:59 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.