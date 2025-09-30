Metro Detroit man to stand trial for allegedly embezzling more than $166K from former employer

A Wyandotte, Michigan, man accused of stealing more than $166,000 from his former employer will stand trial.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, 45-year-old Jason Garza was charged with one count of embezzlement of more than $100,000, one count of embezzlement of more than $50,000 but less than $20,000, one count of embezzlement of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and four counts of failure to file income taxes.

State officials say that in 2021 and 2022, Garza allegedly offered customers unauthorized discounts if the customer would pay Garza directly through a payment app. Officials allege that Garza would then keep the money for personal use.

"Employees who steal from businesses betray the trust of their employers and their colleagues," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My office remains committed to ensuring individuals who engage in embezzlement and fraud are held accountable."

Garza's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.