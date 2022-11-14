World's largest Kinara on display at Campus Martius during Kwanzaa

(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration, the City of Detroit is constructing the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara.

Rendering of The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara courtesy of City of Detroit

City officials say it will be the world's largest Kinara, reaching 30 feet tall. The structure will sit in the SW Garden of Campus Martius.

The structure will be built thanks to a partnership between City Councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village and Downtown Detroit Partnership.

"Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles," Benson said in a statement. "These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits us all. That is why I want Detroit to recognize Kwanzaa, reminding us that none of us can stand alone. We need one another."

According to a press release, the structure will feature the seven red, black and green candles topped by solar-powered light fixtures to resemble flames.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will be officially introduced to the public in a lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Campus Martius.

Before this, the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration will be held at Beacon Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The event will include a live virtual presentation by Kwanzaa founder Dr. Maulana Karenga, a performance by the African drum and dance group Nanou Djiapo, a demo from Alkebu-Lan Warrior Martial Arts. From this event, officials will lead a procession to the lighting at Campus Martius.

"Detroit is a city that embraces its rich diversity. We are thrilled that this year we will have on display the world's largest Kinara, which will join the world's largest Menorah and our state's largest Christmas tree, as people of all backgrounds come downtown to celebrate their faith and culture this holiday season," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Displaying this 30-foot Kinara at Campus Martius is a perfect way to demonstrate our city's pride in African-American culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa."

For more information on the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara, visit alkebulanvillage.com/kinara.