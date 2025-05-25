World War II exhibit in Metro Detroit spotlights women who served

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

Memorial Day is for honoring and remembering the men and women who died serving in the military.

Women are sometimes overlooked. At a new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, they're getting the recognition that they deserve.

Sitting outside the new exhibit and taking pictures on Sunday with guests was World War II Veteran George Leland.

"I'm over 100 years old. I still have my hair!" Leland said.

One of the original "Rosie the Riveters," Virginia Rusch, was also there.

"The name of it was Republic, aircraft division, and what I did, I soldered combs," Rusch said.

Virginia was just 15 years old when she took the job.

"I lied. I told them I was 17. I wanted to help, which I think I did," Rusch said.

They're here to see "Our War Too," which celebrates the nearly 350,000 women who served during World War II.

CBS News Detroit

"World War II was happening during a time when women were expected to be at home, they were expected to stay in the kitchen, help their kids, all very important things," Lori Petrelius, museum programs Manager for the Henry Ford Museum, said. "But it took World War II for us to realize that women need to be in the workforce."

It features more than 200 artifacts.

CBS News Detroit

"It's lovely, terrific amount of work that's going into this that brought back a lot of memories, seeing a lot of these things here," Leland said.

An interactive display at the exhibit allows you to hear from actual service women.

"They just sacrificed everything to be in the military, the ladies that were in there, and they all worked very hard, and they all had certain jobs to do, and they did them accurately. Especially the nurses," Leland said.

This exhibit is proof of their legacy.

CBS News Detroit

"I'm so happy for all the all the ladies. Proud of them. Just proud of them," Rusch said.

And history we should never forget.

The exhibit is on display through Sept. 7.