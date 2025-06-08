Man breaks world record after cycling around Lake Huron to raise money for multiple sclerosis research

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

A man from the Chicago area just broke the Guinness World Record for circumnavigating over 1,000 miles around Lake Huron by bicycle, and it was all to help raise money to end multiple sclerosis.

"Rode 600 miles, slept for just over 3 hours and then finished 400 miles straight to the finish line," Guinness World Record holder Phil Fox said.

Fox, a recreational cyclist, crossed back into America around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, after circumnavigating over 1,000 miles around Lake Huron by bicycle. He broke a world record by completing the feat in 69 hours and 33 minutes. The reason he spent nearly the entirety of the past three days cycling was to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

"We've raised nearly $250,000 for the National MS Society, and we're really close to our $10,000 goal for this particular event, and we're hoping we can get there," Fox said.

In 2011, Fox's two best friends were diagnosed with MS. Since that time, it's become his passion to embark on unfathomably long bike rides to raise money.

Fox has circumnavigated every Great Lake except Lake Superior. He says that's up next.

As of Sunday evening, Phil's trip around Lake Huron has raised over $9,500, and he tells us they're still accepting donations at Teamphilfox.com.