Two workers injured by electrical shock at Michigan construction site

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Two workers were hospitalized on Thursday after being shocked while at a construction site in Livingston County, Michigan.

At about 12:30 p.m., Livingston County sheriff's deputies and Brighton Area Fire were called to the commercial site on Latson Road, south of Grand River, in Genoa Township. 

An initial investigation determined that workers were pouring concrete "when the boom spreader from the concrete truck came into contact with a primary power line, causing it to break and fall." The sheriff's office says the power line struck two workers on the ground.

Both workers were transported to a hospital and are in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say DTE assisted at the scene, and the investigation was turned over to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

