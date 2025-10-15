Watch CBS News
Woman's body pulled from Red Cedar River near Michigan State's campus

East Lansing police are continuing their investigation after a woman's body was pulled from the Red Cedar River near Michigan State University's campus on Monday. 

Police said Tuesday that the victim has been identified as a middle-aged white woman. The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed. 

Authorities said the woman's body was pulled from the river Monday, east of Cedar Village. 

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved and said there is no threat to the public. A toxicology report is being finalized. 

The East Lansing Police Department is heading up the investigation. 

