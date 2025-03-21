Watch CBS News
Commerce Township woman, 62, dies after house catches fire

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A woman was trapped and died in the aftermath of a house fire in Commerce Township in Southeast Michigan. 

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center got the 911 call about 10 a.m. Friday, sending sheriff's deputies and Commerce Township Fire Department to the scene in the 4000 block of Kara Court. 

The 911 call details included a report that someone was trapped in an upstairs bedroom, the sheriff's office said in its press release. On arrival, firefighters were able to put out the blaze and located the victim, age 62, in the house. 

The woman was transported to Huron Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. 

Initial investigation by detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit considers the cause of the fire to be accidental. 

An autopsy was scheduled through the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. 

"The Oakland County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident," the press release said. 

