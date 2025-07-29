Woman files lawsuit, claims she almost lost a leg due to unsanitary pool at Ann Arbor hotel

Woman files lawsuit, claims she almost lost a leg due to unsanitary pool at hotel

A 23-year-old woman says she almost lost her leg due to an infection in a hotel pool in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Alexis Williams is suing the Residence Inn and its owner for allegedly not keeping their pool in clean condition. Williams claims a scrape on her leg exposed her to bacteria when she was swimming in the pool on June 24 with her two younger cousins, who also got sick.

Williams says she's already undergone three surgeries for her leg. She says doctors diagnosed her with MRSA, an infection from an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, that's led to pain, mobility issues, and lack of sleep. She says she still uses a walker, more than a month after getting in the water.

Hotel officials told CBS News Detroit that they are just now hearing about the lawsuit and do not have a comment at this time.

"All I could think about was not only myself, but my family was in there before me, longer than me. And I ended up coming out with something worse," Williams said.

Her attorneys claim tests showed there were high PH levels and dangerous levels of bacteria before and after Williams swam in the hotel pool.

"The Residence Inn indicated on several occasions that there was no chlorine in the pool," said attorney Michael Freifeld. "It should have been shut down several times during the course of the month of June, no question about it. But there's no question this pool was unsanitary for a good portion of the month of June."

Attorneys say they're seeking at least $25,000 to cover her current and future medical costs as well as physical and emotional damages.

"It makes me really feel depressed. It makes me feel like I can't depend on myself anymore. I have to depend on others. All I can think about is trying to heal, but it feels like I'm not physically, mentally, or emotionally," she says.