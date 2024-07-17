Woman speaks out after rushing friend to hospital following Detroit gas station shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A man suffering from a mental health crisis shot three people, including a pregnant woman, at a Detroit gas station Monday night.

"I never thought that would occur, it's kind of like I lived through one of my biggest fears, but it's like not me seeing it, me actually being in it," Toshiya Bean told CBS News Detroit.

Bean has been reflecting for the past 48 hours. On Monday night, she ran into the gas station on Gratiot Avenue near Van Dyke Avenue to grab a few snacks for herself and her friends. Seconds later, it was total chaos as she began to hear gunshots outside.

She remembered her loved ones were still in the car.

"As I'm running out, the man with the gun comes in, and he's like, 'Yeah, they got me messed up. That was a gang after me.' So I look down. He has the gun in his hand," she said.

According to Detroit police, the man exited the gas station and went to his vehicle before firing nine shots, striking three people. A fourth person was injured during the incident; however, police do not believe that person was shot.

"We were able to get him into custody without incident, we have four people injured, and we know three are confirmed shot," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Once Bean made it outside, shock set in as she found her best friend, who she considers to be a sister, was hit. According to Bean, the victim, Monique Fonville, who is a mother of four with another on the way, was shot in the chin.

"I looked back at my sister, and she was trying to stand up, so I went to check on her; I observed her real quick; she was trying to talk, and I could tell she couldn't breathe," Bean said.

Instead of waiting for first responders, she packed the car up and quickly sped to the hospital.

She recalls the suspect wearing a hospital bracelet, and now knowing he was suffering a mental health crisis, she wants authorities to crack down more.

"People be knowing what they are doing. I don't care nobody says. And if they don't know what they doing, lock them up," she said.

On Wednesday, the two friends reunited in the hospital. CBS News Detroit learned that Fonville is awake, and the incident has brought the two women closer.

"That's my friend, but that's my sister," Bean said.

Fonville is still in the hospital and will have another surgery soon. Both she and her unborn baby are expected to be OK.

An investigation is ongoing, and It's unclear if the shooter will face charges.