3 people shot by man experiencing mental health crisis at Detroit gas station, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A man suffering from a mental health crisis shot three people, including a woman who may be pregnant, at a Detroit gas station Monday night.

The incident happened at a gas station on Gratiot Avenue near Van Dyke Avenue.

A man who appeared to be in his 60s walked into the gas station at about 8:57 p.m. and appeared agitated, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

The man exited the gas station and went to his vehicle before firing nine shots, striking three people. While three were shot, four people were injured during the incident. Police do not believe the fourth person was shot but are still investigating.

A woman in her 20s, who may be pregnant, was shot and is in critical condition. The other two victims shot, which include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, are in stable condition.

Officers arrived at the gas station and took the man into custody without incident. White said the man had a medical bracelet on.

"This is tragic. I mean, this is unnecessary. I mean, we've been here before talking about mental health and gun violence, and you know, we're doing everything as a police department that we can, and we need the community to continue to stay vigilant," said White.

White said that had officers not responded as quickly as they did, there probably would have been a lot more people shot.