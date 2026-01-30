Woman killed in shooting at Clinton Township home, suspect in custody

A woman was shot and killed at a Clinton Township home on Friday, following a "domestic argument," police said.

Police responded to a home in the 22000 block of 15 Mile Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the upstairs of the home who had been shot several times, according to police. First responders performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

According to authorities, a domestic argument inside the home between a man and the victim escalated, and the man shot the victim with a handgun. Police say the man called 911 to report the shooting and was taken into custody at the home.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7802.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.