DDOT bus hit, killed woman in downtown Detroit Friday morning

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a bus in downtown Detroit Friday morning.

The incident happened near Griswold and Congress on Friday, June 2.

Officers discovered a woman had been fatally injured when they arrived at the scene.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said they determined the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus was heading westbound on Congress and about to turn left onto Griswold.

As the bus was making the turn, the victim was walking in the crosswalk westbound on Congress. The bus struck then struck the woman. 

Stewart says the bus driver is traumatized by the incident, and they are working to pull camera footage to determine what happened.

Police have identified the victim but are not releasing her identity until the family is notified.

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 12:09 PM

