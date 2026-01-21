Woman, 47, dies after house fire in St. Clair Township, Michigan

A 47-year-old woman has died following a house fire on early Wednesday morning in St. Clair Township, Michigan, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 21, authorities responded to the home in the 4300 block of Yankee Road. Deputies say a 73-year-old and a 16-year-old girl were seen on the front porch, but the 47-year-old woman, identified as Lauren Bramlett, was still inside.

The sheriff's office says that deputies attempted multiple times to enter the home, but the first floor was engulfed in flames and smoke. The St. Clair Area Fire Authority was able to get Bramlett through the second-floor window.

Bramlett was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The fire is under investigation.