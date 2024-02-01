Woman, 74, dies after hit by vehicle in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday while walking in Shelby Township.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of 25 Mile and Mound roads.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Macomb Township, was traveling eastbound on 25 Mile Road when she struck the pedestrian. The driver stopped the vehicle at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau at 586-731-2121.