Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 74, dies after hit by vehicle in Shelby Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 1, 2024 04:00

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday while walking in Shelby Township.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of 25 Mile and Mound roads.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Macomb Township, was traveling eastbound on 25 Mile Road when she struck the pedestrian. The driver stopped the vehicle at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau at 586-731-2121.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 6:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.