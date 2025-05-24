Woman dead in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Washtenaw County, police say

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in a crash that killed a 47-year-old woman in Scio Township, Michigan, early Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash in the area of Interstate 94 near Jackson Avenue around 5:15 a.m. after being alerted by Ford's notification system.

Responding police noticed a semitruck and an SUV on the shoulder of a road. The drivers of both vehicles told troopers they hit an object, and the semitruck driver thought they saw headlights in the woods in the area where they struck the object, police said.

Troopers and firefighters searched and found a Ford Expedition that had crashed deep in the woods. Investigators said the woman, from Dexter, Michigan, was driving the Ford on I-94, drifted off the road, drove into the woods and struck a tree. She died at the scene.

According to police, the object the semitruck and SUV hit appears to have been a part of the Ford's wheel.

"Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash," police said in a written release on Saturday.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call MSP's Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.