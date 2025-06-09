Woman charged with murder after the death of her mother in Royal Oak

Two killed in shooting in Detroit; Henry Ford Hospital nurses' strike; and more top stories

A woman died at the hospital after an assault in Royal Oak, Michigan, and her adult daughter has been charged with homicide.

The call for help was placed about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday from the 3600 block of Crooks Road, the Royal Oak Police Department reported. The caller, later identified as Leslie Ann Cataldo, 66, of Fenton, said her 45-year-old daughter was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed to be taken to a hospital.

When police arrived, they found the older woman unresponsive on the floor. She had a life-threatening wound on her neck and was taken to Corewell Hospital in Royal Oak, where she had emergency surgery.

Leslie Ann Cataldo died as a result of her injuries on Thursday, according to the police report.

In the meantime, her daughter, Jennifer Cataldo was taken into custody at the scene.

Jennifer Cataldo had an arraignment hearing Friday afternoon at 44th District Court on one count of homicide-first degree murder, which carries a penalty of life in prison, the report said. She remained incarcerated Monday morning at the Oakland County Jail.