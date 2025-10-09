Watch CBS News
Woman charged in fatal McDonald's stabbing found competent to stand trial

Paula Wethington
A woman accused of stabbing her manager to death at an Easpointe McDonald's has been found competent to stand trial. 

A probable cause conference in the case against Afeni Badu Muhammad, 27, of Eastpointe, took place on Wednesday at the 38th District Court. She is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent in the death of Jennifer Harris. 

During the hearing, both the prosecuting and defense attorneys on the case reported that the Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined that Muhammad could understand the charges against her and was able to participate in her defense. 

"The finding that the defendant is competent to stand trial ensures that she can now be held accountable through the proper legal process," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the case. "The allegations describe a brutal act that has tragically ended the life of an innocent woman. Our office remains committed to seeking justice for the victim and her family." 

The next step in the court process is a preliminary exam on Nov. 14 in district court. 

In the meantime, Muhammad has been held at the Macomb County Jail with a bond set at $25 million. 

Harris, who was a manager at a McDonald's restaurant in Eastpointe, had sent Muhammad home from her job prior to the end of her scheduled shift on July 11, authorities said. But Muhammad is then alleged to have returned to the restaurant, wearing a mask and carrying a knife.  

Harris, 39, was stabbed multiple times, officials said. 

A customer who was at the drive-through window saw the altercation and fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the assault, according to previous reports. After the attacker ran outside, the customer held the suspect at gunpoint until Eastpointe Police arrived. 

Harris, of Mt. Clemens, had worked at the restaurant for 15 years when she was killed. 

The above video originally aired on July 14, 2025.

