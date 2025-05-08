Woman charged in fatal shooting at Eastpointe Foot Locker

A 19-year-old Detroit woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting at an Eastpointe, Michigan, Foot Locker that left two people dead.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Lakylia Sheila Taylor is charged with second-degree homicide, assault with intent to murder, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm. Taylor was arraigned on Thursday and received a $2.5 million cash/surety bond with no 10%.

Taylor's brother, 21-year-old Dejuan Taylor, was charged with tampering with evidence, firearms larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and larceny less than $200. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Lakylia Taylor and Dejuan Taylor Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say on May 3, Lakylia and Dejuan Taylor drove into the store's parking lot, got out of the car and walked over to a Jeep. One of the victims, Tyjaune Pierre Morris-Turner, got out of the Jeep with a gun and got into an argument with Dejuan Taylor. The argument turned into a physical altercation, and Lakylia Taylor allegedly went back to her car to grab a gun.

Prosecutors say two other people, Steven Edward Gardin Jr. and Juvan Maurice Newman, got out of the Jeep to join in the fight, and Lakylia Taylor returned with the gun, firing shots.

Lakylia Taylor told authorities that she shot and killed Newman, who was on top of Dejuan Taylor, and then shot Gardin and Morris-Turner as they were separating themselves from the fight. Gardin was also killed, and Morris-Turner and Dejuan Taylor were injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors say the siblings left the scene. Lakylia Turner later turned herself in to police on May 5.

"This was a senseless act of violence. Young lives are lost and ruined forever from this conduct. Self-defense of yourself and/or others is allowed, but street justice is never permissible. The Prosecutor's Office hopes this horrible event serves as a powerful reminder that such acts of violence will not be tolerated, and that lawful justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 27.

NOTE: The video above previously aired on May 3, 2025.