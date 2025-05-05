Suspect in fatal Eastpointe Foot Locker shooting turning herself in to police

A suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Foot Locker in Eastpointe, Michigan, is turning herself in to police.

According to the Eastpointe Police Department, the 19-year-old woman's attorney contacted investigators on Monday to arrange for the woman to turn herself in. The woman's identity was not released, but police said she is a Detroit resident.

As of Monday, no charges had been officially filed. Eastpointe police said the case will be submitted to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Two people were killed and two others were injured on Saturday, May 3, when the shooter opened fire in the store's parking lot at Kelly and Eight Mile roads. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people who knew each other. Police say the shooter retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired shots before leaving the scene.

The victims were identified as four men. One died at the scene, and the three other men were taken to the hospital, where one later died, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Eastpoint Police Department at 586-445-5100.

NOTE: The video above previously aired on May 3, 2025.