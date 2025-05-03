2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe; no arrests

Shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a Foot Locker in Eastpointe, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators say a fight between two groups of people who knew each other led to the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of the shoe store around 2:50 p.m.

The two people injured were in stable condition Saturday evening, officials said.

Police say no arrests have been made and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.