2 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe; no arrests
Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting outside a Foot Locker in Eastpointe, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Investigators say a fight between two groups of people who knew each other led to the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of the shoe store around 2:50 p.m.
The two people injured were in stable condition Saturday evening, officials said.
Police say no arrests have been made and there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.