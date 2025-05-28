Woman, 28, charged with violating gun storage law in shooting of Michigan high school student

Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School

A woman is charged after a teen brought an unsecured gun to school, resulting in another student being shot earlier this month at Thurston High School, police say.

According to the Redford Township Police Department, the 28-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with violating the firearms safe storage law. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison or up to $5,000 in fines. She was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Police say that while sitting on the bus, the teen was allegedly handling the weapon when it discharged, striking the student in the left hand. The student was taken to the hospital and was expected to be OK.

Police say the woman is related to the teen who brought the gun. The teen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

"Something as simple as a gun lock will help save lives," said Chief Jennifer Mansfield in a statement. "All gun owners are responsible for doing their part."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Erica Plymel at eplvmel@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2549.

The video above previously aired on May 8, 2025.