Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School
Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School 02:18

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of a Thurston High School student Wednesday in Redford Township, Michigan.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, he was arraigned on Thursday and received a $5,000/10% bond.

The teen must not have contact with the victim and must not possess firearms.

Prosecutors say the teen brought an unsecured gun to the school. While sitting on the bus, the teen was allegedly handling the weapon when it discharged, striking the student in the left hand.

The student was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

Authorities said the school canceled classes on Thursday in response to the shooting.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.