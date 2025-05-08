Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School

Teen charged in shooting of Detroit-area student at Thurston High School

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of a Thurston High School student Wednesday in Redford Township, Michigan.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, he was arraigned on Thursday and received a $5,000/10% bond.

The teen must not have contact with the victim and must not possess firearms.

Prosecutors say the teen brought an unsecured gun to the school. While sitting on the bus, the teen was allegedly handling the weapon when it discharged, striking the student in the left hand.

The student was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

Authorities said the school canceled classes on Thursday in response to the shooting.