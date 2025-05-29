Smoke from Canadian wildfires expected to move through Michigan Friday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to spread across the skies over much of the Great Lakes and may linger through the weekend.

Officials declared a state of emergency for the entire province of Manitoba on Wednesday as out-of-control fires raged over 150,000 acres.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The smoke may create air quality issues at times, mainly for sensitive groups. Individuals who are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution include children, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory or cardiovascular problems. Pregnant women and those who work outdoors for extended periods of time may also be more at risk.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team is tracking the chance that the smoke could lower in the atmosphere, resulting in a stronger chance for reduced air quality, following guidance from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and will keep you up to date on any changes in the forecast.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

EGLE is currently talking with counterparts in Minnesota and Wisconsin to coordinate any advisories and alerts. The plume is expected to hit the western Upper Peninsula first, then make its way towards the central Upper Peninsula, then southward into the Lower Peninsula, with a second plume possible on Saturday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

At the least, expect to see the smoke dim the sun, resulting in hazy sunshine, and create colorful sunrises and sunsets. Where smoke is the thickest and reaches the surface, reduced visibilities and a campfire smell may be evident at times.