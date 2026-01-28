Why does Michigan see so much "lake effect" snowfall?

Michigan has seen plenty of lake-effect snow this winter, but what exactly is lake-effect snow, and why does Michigan see it so often?

Lake-effect snow forms when cold air picks up moisture and warmth from a large, relatively warm lake, creating narrow, intense, localized snow bands with fluffy, light snow, while "regular" snowstorms are widespread, large-scale events driven by a low-pressure system.

The key difference with the lake effect is the trigger. Lake-effect snow needs a strong temperature difference (cold air/warm lake), and the lake-effect snow fetch distance is the length of open water wind travels over, requiring at least 60 miles for significant lake-effect snow. Heavier snow occurs with longer fetches, as they allow more moisture and heat to be picked up, intensifying snow bands.

Cold creek wintry sunset Michigan Wiltser / Getty Images

The Great Lakes, like Lake Michigan, are conducive to lake-effect snow. Shorter fetches often create multiple, less intense bands of snow, while longer fetches can produce severe single bands, sometimes with thundersnow, as seen in the longer geographical positioning of lakes like Erie and Ontario.

Lake-effect snow is common in the Great Lakes region from November to February, and areas could see heavy snow bands (up to 2 to 3-plus inches per hour or greater), which can significantly impact downwind areas several hundred miles away. These snow bands can create blinding whiteout conditions and significant travel disruptions, often in areas like Buffalo, New York, western Michigan, and even here in Southeast Michigan.

