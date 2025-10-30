Whitmer and 20 other governors appeal to White House for SNAP program funds

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading a coalition of Democratic governors in an appeal to the White House to fund the SNAP food assistance program.

The federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 is threatening the next allocations of money to states to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told states not to process SNAP benefits for November.

There are 42 million people across the U.S., including 1.4 million people in Michigan, who get SNAP benefits each month to help with grocery purchases. SNAP recipients get an average of $187 a month on an EBT card, which in Michigan is the Bridge Card. Benefit payment dates vary throughout the month.

"Halting SNAP benefits will put millions of Americans at risk of hunger and poverty," Whitmer said. "SNAP is more than just a food assistance program, it's a lifeline. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. The USDA's decision to delay SNAP assistance is unacceptable, and we urge the White House to provide the necessary funding to feed vulnerable Americans—our neighbors, family, and friends—in need."

The letter, dated Wednesday, was sent to President Trump with a copy to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

The governors' letter says designated funds through SNAP for groceries help families redirect cash that would have otherwise been spent on food to pay for medication, rent, heat and other needs.

In the meantime, Michigan is also participating in a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the suspension of SNAP benefits.

Whitmer also has directed state agencies to support existing programs such as free meals at school, Double Up Food Bucks and Hunters Feeding Michigan.