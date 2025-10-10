Michigan's hunters set a record for donations of harvested venison to food banks

Michigan's hunters donated a record amount of 140,000 processed pounds of venison in the past year toward food pantries and food banks in the state.

The Hunters Feeding Michigan campaign set that record for fiscal year 2025, which ended September 30, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. That meat added up to more than 560,000 servings of food.

"Every year it seems like more hunters choose to donate their harvest to the program, which helps feed even more of our neighbors across the state," Hunters Feeding Michigan program specialist Joe Presgrove said. "I frequently receive calls and letters from the local food pantries thanking the program for providing much needed protein to their communities."

Hunters Feeding Michigan began in 2007.

This campaign works through the combined efforts of hunters, meat processors, funding donors, the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Feeding America food distribution network. The DNR encourages residents and visitors to consider adding a financial donation to the cause when purchasing hunting and fishing licenses and outdoor recreation permits.

The fall deer donation dates this year are from November 21 to 23. All donated deer must be whole with the animal's head attached, legally tagged and reported, and field-dressed before donation. For additional details, go to the Hunters Feeding Michigan website.

The above video originally aired September 3.