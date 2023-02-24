Whitmer orders flags raised to full staff Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at the State Capitol and all other public buildings across the state to be raised to full staff.

The flags should be raised to full staff on Monday, Feb. 27.

They have been lowered since Tuesday, Feb. 14, to honor the Michigan State University shooting victims.

"As the Spartan community continues to heal from the horrific campus shooting in East Lansing last week, I know every Michigander will wrap their arms around the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by these senseless acts," said Whitmer. "I want to offer gratitude once again for the law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to save lives. I know we will honor our collective responsibility to keep Michiganders safe and ensure no one has to live in fear of gun violence."

Residents, businesses, schools, local governments and all other organizations are encouraged to raise flags to full staff on Monday, Feb. 27.