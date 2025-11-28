Govs. Whitmer and DeWine place friendly wager ahead of Michigan-Ohio State game

While Michigan and Ohio State football fans prepare for one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are placing a wager in the rivalry game.

The two governors wagered chips that highlight their state, according to a new release from Whitmer's office.

For Whitmer, it's the Better Made from Detroit, Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City and Downey's Potato Chips from Waterford. Meanwhile, DeWine wagered Ohio-based chips, Conn's Potato Chips from Zanesville, Grippo's from Cincinnati, Jones' Potato Chips from Mansfield, Mikesell's from Zanesville and Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes.

"As the mom of two Wolverines, I know Michigan will bring strength, grit, and championship swagger to The Game," Whitmer said in a statement. "I encourage every Michigander to wear Maize and Blue as we cheer on the Leaders and the Best in the biggest game of the year. I am confident that the Wolverines can beat that school down south for the fifth year in a row. Go Blue!"

DeWine said, "Every year, this rivalry brings out the best of Ohio — our pride, passion, and belief in the Buckeyes. I'm confident that Coach Ryan Day and this Buckeyes team will bring home the win. Ohioans know what toughness looks like, and we will see that on full display this Saturday. Go Bucks!"

The Wolverines are once again hoping to send the Buckeyes with an upset loss for the fifth straight year. The Buckeyes have not won against Michigan since the 2019-2020 season.

Both teams have won the National Championship in recent years, with Michigan taking home the win in 2024 and Ohio State in 2025. The rival also transpires off the field, with both schools participating in a challenge to see who can recycle and compost the most waste that is generated at home football games.

The Wolverins and Buckeyes will face off on Saturday at Michigan's Big House. Kickoff is at noon.