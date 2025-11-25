The Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry now includes who handles their trash better

When you're part of one of the greatest rivalries in sports, Michigan vs. Ohio State, you'll talk trash about anything, including actual game day trash — and who cleans it up better.

Lately, that's been Ohio State, where Mary Leciejewski is associate director of environmental sustainability.

"I mean, it just comes with the territory," Leciejewski said.

In this competition, armies of volunteers collect and sort through mountains of trash, separating what's recyclable from what's compostable, like food scraps and cups, forks and plates that are made to decompose over time.

The annual challenge is organized by the Campus Race to Zero Waste program. Campuses nationwide compete each season to see who can recycle and compost the most waste generated at home football games.

Last season, Ohio State claimed two national titles: one in football and one in trash. The Buckeyes diverted 94% of game day waste away from the landfill, topping the Wolverines' 79%.

Paul Dunlop, Michigan's associate athletic director for facilities, is still proud of the message that stadium sustainability sends to fans.

"I think if we can do it for over 100,000 people, you can do it at your house," Dunlop said.

At both schools, students play an important role.

Buckeye Meredith Butt studies ecology, but on the weekends, she's at the stadium educating fans and making sure all the trash is properly sorted.

"So much of what we throw away doesn't need to be thrown away, and it just feels really rewarding to be a part of that," Butt said.

At Michigan's campus farm, game day compost is turned back into soil that helps grow some of the produce served at the stadium.

"For me, waste is a very tangible part of sustainability. You don't really see emissions, but you see waste, you see litter on the floor," said Mia Terek, a Michigan graduate student studying sustainability.

Leciejewski said she is proud of what fans have accomplished.

"It's nice to be champions on the field, but for us, it's all about the diversion rate," she said.