Whitmer calls for bipartisan approach to boosting economy of U.S., Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her "Build, America, Build" speech Wednesday morning, during which she detailed her administration's approach to working with the federal government on growing the state's economy, boosting manufacturing opportunities and protecting the national defense.

This speech was Whitmer's first major address in the nation's capital and is part of her visit to Washington this week.

The remarks were intended to support and encourage bipartisanship between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republican administration in the White House and Congress.

"I'll work with anyone who's serious about solving problems to grow our economy, protect our national security, and bring manufacturing back to Michigan," Whitmer said.

However, she did not shy away from the immediately pressing issues of newly imposed tariffs and the potential impact in Michigan.

Tariff impact in Michigan

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it... these last few days have been tough for Michigan," Whitmer related in her prepared remarks. "20% of our economy is tied to the auto industry, which depends on a steady flow of goods from our largest and closest trading partners. We're home to THE busiest international border crossing in North America. More than 10,000 vehicles carrying parts and materials cross the bridge between Detroit and Windsor every weekday."

The state's economy is already seeing the impact of trade disruptions.

"Auto companies are stockpiling parts and laying off workers. Suppliers are facing higher costs and delaying expansions. Dealerships will be forced to raise prices by up to $15,000 amid slowing sales. And since every auto job supports three others in the community, the impact will be felt by countless small businesses across Michigan too," she said.

Whitmer also cited the potential impact on other everyday consumer transactions, saying the higher costs are coming at a difficult time.

"I understand the motivation behind the tariffs, and here's where President Trump and I DO agree. We DO need to make more stuff in America… more cars and chips… more steel and ships. We DO need fair trade," she said, urging a strategic approach to the issue.

"You can't just bust out the tariff hammer to swing at every problem without a clearly defined end-goal. We also cannot underestimate or underappreciate the time and capital it will take to actually bring jobs and supply chains back home. There's no shortcut here. Strategic reindustrialization must be a bipartisan project that spans multiple presidential administrations."

Ships, planes and semiconductors

Circling back to her vision of growing the economy, especially in Michigan, Whitmer called for manufacturing more ships, planes and semiconductor chips in the United States.

Military shipbuilding is a topic that got her interest, citing a long-range goal of the U.S. Navy to build hundreds of more ships and submarines during the next few decades.

Bipartisan legislation, specifically the SHIPS for America Act, is one of the options.

That being said, Whitmer detailed a workforce shortage in the shipbuilding industry, one that is expected to expand as the older generation of shipbuilders retire. The Michigan Maritime Manufacturing project started last year to help fill the gap, and has already produced its first graduates.

She also spoke about the need for building more planes and encouraging people to consider aviation technology as a career so that the United States continues to be a leader in the commercial and military uses of that industry.

"If we don't hit the throttle while we still lead commercial and military aviation, China will pass us. That's something we can't afford. We must protect our lead, and Michigan is ready to do what it takes to win," she said.

Whitmer said during her years as governor, her administration has helped make bipartisan investments in Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County; and set up a new Transportation Innovation Zone in Detroit.

Semiconductor chips were another specific industry that she spoke about. These tiny connections are used in today's phones, cars and other devices. While semiconductor chips were invented in the U.S. and manufactured for a time in this country, she said China has since become the leader in chip production.

"During President Trump's first term, we started a serious national conversation about semiconductor manufacturing," Whitmer said. "A few years later, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to bring chip manufacturing back home. I'm grateful to so many in our congressional delegation who fought hard to get it across the finish line.

"Now, because we worked together, we're seeing real progress. An example from Michigan… Hemlock Semiconductor expanded in their hometown near Saginaw, with a new facility that will create more than 1,000 jobs."

She wrapped up her prepared remarks by saying, "Let's bet on American workers. Let's bring chip manufacturing back home. Let's dominate the seas and own the skies. Let's innovate and let's build. Thank you."